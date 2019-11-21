State awards Sharpsville $40,000 to repair playground, install T-ball field

The project will begin in the spring and finish sometime later in 2020

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The state awarded Sharpsville $40,000 for upgrades and renovations to the 13th Street playground.

The money will be used to repair playground equipment and install a new shelter.

It will also go toward a T-ball practice field for the Sharpsville-South Pymatuning Little League Complex, which is adjacent to the playground.

“Very convenient. So that is one of the reasons in addition to the neighborhood facility. It’s also a regional facility because it affects this complex that is adjacent to it,” said Mourice Waltz, borough planner and consultant.

The project will begin in the spring and finish sometime later in 2020.