State and federal agents search Cortland house

Local News

The house belongs to a Cortland police officer, but it does not appear he is involved in the matter being investigated, police said.

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights, siren, officers generic

Credit: vmargineanu via Gettyimages

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the FBI searched a house in Cortland on Tuesday.

According to police, a search warrant was executed at the Colonial Lane home of Cortland Police Officer Steven Orslene.

Police say it does not appear Orslene had any knowledge or involvement in the matter being investigated and that he has been cooperating with investigators.

Orslene has not been placed on administrative leave, police siad.

No further information has been released and all questions have been deferred to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

More headlines from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com