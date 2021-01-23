State agents cite Austintown business, alleging COVID-19 violation

At 8:45 p.m. Friday, agents reported going to the business and observing about 100 customers inside, as well as a live band

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit cited an Austintown bar for alleged violations of state COVID-19 restrictions.

According to a news release from the agency, El Rancho, LLC, known as El Cowboy, was cited on a improper conduct — disorderly activity charge.

At 8:45 p.m. Friday, agents reported going to the business and observing about 100 customers inside, as well as a live band. Agents say several of the customers were dancing and moving around freely while drinking alcohol.

Seats at the bar were occupied with no social-distancing measures in place, and customers were standing in the bar area, according to the release.

The case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.

The Austintown bar isn’t the first local establishment to receive such a citation. Agents recently cited a couple of businesses in Trumbull County, as well as a bar in Boardman.