YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A state-of-the-art meeting space at Youngstown State University will bear the name of a local family.

The multi-purpose classroom in Stambaugh Stadium is being named the Jim and Melissa DiBacco Family Leadership Center. It’s set to open this spring.

The classroom features theater-style seating, two giant video screens, along with a sound and lighting system.

The facility will be used by all YSU athletic teams as well as students campus-wide.

Executive Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Ron Strollo said the DiBacco Family Leadership Center will enhance the entire Athletic Department.

“Melissa and Jim have been gracious supporters to the Youngstown State community, and we are very thankful that they had a grand vision to make this project become a reality,” Strollo said. “The DiBacco Family Leadership Center is an area our athletics programs and department will treasure and take great pride in. As a campus, this will benefit everyone, and we give our deepest thanks for their generosity.”

Jim DiBacco began work at Astro Shapes after graduating from Boardman High School as a line worker and worked his way up to executive vice president and part owner. He retired in 2014.

Melissa DiBacco graduated from Struthers High School and worked at Brentwood Originals for 10 years before retiring to raise her family.