BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local graduate from Stark State College was honored Tuesday with a leadership award.

Nathan Wire of North Lima received the Stark State/General Motors Leadership Award for exemplary performance.

The ceremony was held in the garage at Sweeney Chevrolet in Boardman where Wire works.

The dealership partners with the college on a service technician co-op work-study program. It pays for the student’s tuition and pays them to work at the dealership.

Wire says those who want to follow in similar footsteps should dive right in if interested.

“I think you just have to go out and try it. If it’s something you really want to do, you just have to go for it and do your best and you’ll make it,” says Wire.

He says the opportunity was great and gave him a place to start his career.

Wire graduated top of his class in the automotive technology program