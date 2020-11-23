Starbucks temporarily closed in Eastwood Mall

They expect to reopen on Nov. 28

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Starbucks in Niles is temporarily closed after a partner employee came into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Starbucks in Eastwood Mall closed on Friday, Nov. 20.

A spokesperson said the person who tested positive doesn’t work for Starbucks. There have been no positive cases among employees at the location.

They expect to reopen on Nov. 28.

In a statement, the spokesperson said, “The safety and wellbeing of our partners and communities have and will continue to be our top priority as we navigate COVID-19.”

For more information on steps that Starbucks is taking to keep customers and employees safe, visit their “At a Glance” guide.

More headlines from WKBN.com: