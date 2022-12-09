YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An actor who had roles in “Star Wars,” “Happy Days” and more passed away Friday, Dec. 2 in Youngstown.

Gary Jay Friedkin, 70, died at Hospice House after over three weeks at St. Elizabeth Hospital due to COVID-19 complications, according to an obituary with Shriver-Allision-Courtley-Wellar-King Funeral Home.

Friedkin was known for his roles as Clarence in “Happy Days,” an Ewok in “Star Wars,” Dr. Milton Chamberlain in his favorite “Young Doctors in Love” and more.

Friedkin, a Youngstown native, graduated from Rayen High School in 1970 and got his Bachelor of Music degree from Youngstown State University.

For the past five years, Friedkin lived at Heritage Manor in Youngstown.

Friedkin’s family thanked St. Elizabeth Youngstown for their support and care in Friedkin’s final weeks, according to the obituary.

A scholarship has been made in Friedkin’s name at YSU with special attention given to those with a disability or a concentration in the performing arts. Memorial donations can be made to the Gary Friedkin Scholarship. YSU Foundation, 655 Wick Ave, Youngstown, Ohio, 44502.

A celebration of life will be held for Friedkin sometime in the Spring with arrangements entrusted to Shriver-Allison-Courtley-Weller-King Funeral Home.