LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – After more than two hours, a standoff at the Motel 6 in Liberty ended peacefully.

Solomon Cindea was taken out of a motel room on a gurney. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital to be checked out.

After two and a half hours, law enforcement was able to talk him out of a bathroom.

U.S. Marshals had attempted to serve a warrant on Cindea when he barricaded himself in a room with a knife.