Stand-off in Salineville ends after man kills himself, police say

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Columbiana County were involved in a standoff with an armed man that lasted over six and a half hours.
Salineville police responded to the call around 9:40 p.m. Friday.
The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol aided the call.
Officers found the man outside a home on Salineville Road West.
They tried negotiating with him to deescalate the situation but were ultimately unsuccessful.
Police said the gunman took his own life at 4:13 a.m. Saturday.
No one else was hurt.