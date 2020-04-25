Stand-off in Salineville ends after man kills himself, police say

The stand-off lasted six and a half hours

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Columbiana County were involved in a standoff with an armed man that lasted over six and a half hours.



Salineville police responded to the call around 9:40 p.m. Friday.

The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol aided the call.

Officers found the man outside a home on Salineville Road West.

They tried negotiating with him to deescalate the situation but were ultimately unsuccessful.

Police said the gunman took his own life at 4:13 a.m. Saturday.

No one else was hurt.