YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team has been called to the single-digit block of Bissell Avenue on the North Side.

It is not known yet what led city police there but they are asking for a man to come out of a house.

A woman was escorted out of a house by CRT members on Bissell Avenue as a baby was crying. A woman was heard telling a child to get inside.

Police have Bissell Avenue blocked off at Zents Avenue and Kensington. The Bear armored vehicle is on the way.

Police can also be heard telling people on Bissell to get back in their houses.

This is the second time the CRT team has been called out. They were dispatched earlier this week to an Austintown apartment complex for a stand-off that lasted over 19 hours.

