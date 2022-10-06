SHARON, Pa (WKBN) – A program at Penn State Shenango is focusing on raising awareness about the importance of caring for one’s mental health.

The ninth annual “Stamp Out Stigma” mental health awareness event will be held in the campus’ Great Hall at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

This year’s keynote speaker is local entrepreneur Kieran Davis. His clothing line, “Contagious Collection,” works to promote mental health awareness in the Black community through apparel, education and positive messaging on various social media channels. Davis will share his personal story of how mental health and stigma impacted him and how the experiences led him to create his own clothing line.

Other speakers include Penn State Shenango’s Associate Teaching Professor of Science Kevin McDade, founder and co-coordinator of Stamp Out Stigma, Jack Luchette, and Shenango’s campus counselor Tony Paglia. Registration is not required and the community is invited to attend this free program.

For more information, contact Tony Paglia at atp11@psu.edu, or call 724-983-2841.