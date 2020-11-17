Stambaugh Youth Concert Band offering in-person and virtual viewing for fall show

A limited number of people will be allowed inside and the rest can watch via a live stream

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Stambaugh Youth Concert Band fall 2020 concert will be held in a hybrid format this year.

A limited number of people will be allowed inside to watch the show. The rest can watch via a live stream.

If you want to watch the show in person, you must get your tickets ahead of time through Stambaugh Auditorium’s website. Tickets will not be sold at the door. There is a limit of four tickets per order.

There will be no concessions.

The live stream will be available to watch on Stambaugh Auditorium’s website, YouTube page and through the venue’s Digital Concert Hall app.

The concert will include works by Mozart and Beethoven.

It starts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. If you’re going in person, doors open at 6:45 p.m.

The Stambaugh Youth Concert Band is made up of 54 of the top high school musicians from northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania.