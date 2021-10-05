Stambaugh staircase project gets big donation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Another “step” has just been taken to repair the steps at Stambaugh Auditorium.

Premier Bank donated $30,000 to the project Tuesday.

The building is 95 years old. Stambaugh officials say the steps desperately needed to be fixed.

“There are thousands of individuals who come into Stambaugh Auditorium every year. We make memories through events, concerts, so it’s giving during difficult times and a really nice boost to the Mahoning Valley,” said Chief Development Officer Joann Stock.

The work on the staircase is part of a project that includes the renovation of the building’s facade.

All of the work is being done using historically guided materials to ensure the integrity of the construction.

About $500,000 is still needed for the project that is scheduled to be finished this year.

A timeline is available for the project is on the Stambaugh Auditorium website.