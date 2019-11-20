Stambaugh receives $50,000 grant to fund staircase restoration

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Stambaugh Auditorium received another substantial grant to fund its monumental staircase and facade restoration project.

The Thomases Family Endowment of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation gave Stambaugh the $50,000 grant.

The project will replace the Fifth Avenue monumental staircase and promenade, reconstruct retaining walls, clean the exterior facade of the building, add dimensional exterior lighting to the entrances and restore all decorative metalwork at the grand entrance.

“Stambaugh Auditorium is one of the true gems of the Mahoning Valley. It serves music that soothes, inspires and excites all of our neighbors. One of my fondest memories is seeing Herman’s Hermits there. It is a privilege to be able to support it,” said Martha Thomases.

“We are extremely grateful for the support of the Thomases Family Endowment of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation in helping to support this vital project,” said JoAnn Stock, chief development officer at Stambaugh Auditorium.

The project is expected to cost the facility about $5 million to complete.