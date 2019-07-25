Stambaugh Auditorium receives grant for staircase renovations

The goal of the project is to help the monumental staircase, grand entrance and promenade return to their original condition

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Foundation has given Stambaugh Auditorium a $25,000 grant to support the Monumental Staircase and Façade Restoration Project.

The donation was taken out of the Charles W. Darling Family Endowment Fund.

Youngstown Foundation Executive Director Jan Strasfeld explained that she is happy that their organization gets to support this historical site.

“Funding for Stambaugh Auditorium’s renovations ensure that the community can continue to enjoy this magnificent concert hall, and sponsorship of the American flag pedestal is a proud reminder of our nation’s history,” Strasfeld said.

Stambaugh Auditorium Chief Development Officer JoAnn Stock said the Charles W. Darling Family will have naming rights on one of the flag pedestals.