Stambaugh Auditorium receives grant aid during COVID-19 pandemic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Stambaugh Auditorium has received a grant of $15,000 from the Senator Maurice and Florence Lipsher Charitable Trust of PNC Charitable Trusts to be used for operating support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Event cancellations due to the restrictions on mass gatherings have resulted in a loss in revenue, causing a significant financial impact for Stambaugh Auditorium.

“We are extremely grateful for the support of the Senator Maurice and Florence Lipsher Charitable Trust in helping us through this difficult time,” said JoAnn Stock, chief development officer for Stambaugh Auditorium.

Stock acknowledged the financial impact that the pandemic has had and noted that with continued closures and bans on mass gatherings, the arts and culture sector has been especially hard hit.

Stock also noted the generosity of the community in supporting and sustaining Stambaugh Auditorium over the years.

“Support from the community will be more important than ever as we work to recover from this financial blow,” Stock said.

The mission of Stambaugh Auditorium, a cultural and historic landmark in the city of Youngstown since 1926, is to present events for the enjoyment, entertainment and education of the people of Youngstown and surrounding communities.

