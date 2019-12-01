Stambaugh Auditorium hosts Tuba Christmas Concert

The concert featured local tuba players coming together to perform a variety of Christmas classics

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Stambaugh Auditorium’s third annual Holiday Craft Show returned for its 46th annual Tuba Christmas Concert.

Also participating this year were 77 craft vendors who were spread out between the three floors in the building.

Business Manager of Stambaugh Auditorium Dani Dier says that her goal is to have this event grow bigger every year.

“The biggest reason for this–it’s something to help support local businesses. I mean, this year it worked out well with it being Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday,” said Dier.

There was also an opportunity to purchase Tuba Christmas merchandise as well as photos with Santa.