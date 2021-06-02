Stalking suspect found competent on firearms charge in federal court

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Ellsworth Township man who is facing over 100 counts of stalking and menacing charges in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court has been found competent to stand trial in federal court on a weapons charge.

A journal entry Tuesday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio by U.S. Judge Benita Y. Pearson said Jamie Longnecker is competent to stand trial on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Judge Pearson’s ruling was based on an April 6 report by a person appointed by the court to determine Longnecker’s competency. Both prosecutors and defense attorneys stipulated to the report’s findings that Longnecker understands the charges against him and can participate in his own defense.

The ruling now clears the way for defense attorneys to file a suppression motion in the case, Judge Pearson’s ruling said.

While serving a search warrant Sept. 15 for his state case, investigators reported finding three rifles in his home. Longnecker is prohibited from owning firearms because of a 2012 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on stalking charges for which he served three years in prison.

Longnecker told police he used the rifles to shoot raccoons. He was indicted Oct. 16 in federal court on the weapons charge.

A county grand jury March 18 indicted Longnecker and his 75-year-old mother, Karen, on over 100 counts, saying the two had harassed over 30 people including police officers who investigated reports that Jamie Longnecker had sent pornographic images to the family of a young girl he worked with who spurned his advances.

His mother is presently free on bail.

At the time of the indictment in Mahoning County, Jamie Longnecker was in Kentucky. He was taken into custody there and brought back to Mahoning County, where he remains in jail.