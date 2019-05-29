Staffed with lifeguards, North Side Pool in Youngstown to open soon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The North Side Pool might be empty now, but it will open on time this season, on June 5.

Just like last year, the Jewish Community Center teamed up with the Youngstown City Schools and offered every student free swim lessons.

Fifty kids took the classes and 10 of those became certified lifeguards. They will work this summer to staff the North Side Pool and JCC’s Logan Campus.

“They taught us everything I needed to know to pass the test. It was fun,” said Tiona Wiggins. “Being a lifeguard is fun because you get to meet new people, and you get to help out and save lives.”

The program was paid for through the Thomases Family Endowment and The City of Youngstown.

The North Side Pool will be open from June 5 through August 20.

The JCC Logan Campus pool is open now through September 2.