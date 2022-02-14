BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Lack of staffing has led to some changes at Angels for Animals in Beaver Township.

Without enough veterinarians, they can no longer offer certain services to the public.

Founder Diane Less said like most other businesses, they can’t staff many of their positions–especially veterinarians. She said there is a shortage of them across the nation.

“It’s one of the most difficult doctoral degrees to obtain. The competition to get into vet school is fierce. These kids compete with 200 to 300 other students to get into vet school,” Less said.

Less says it’s a hard four-year program after a Bachelor’s degree and many at graduation are saddled with $200,000 to $250,000 in debt.

Less says the reason services are no longer being provided to dogs is because cats are their main focus. She said neutering is an important issue right now.

“Cats are what’s being euthanized for lack of space and time,” she said.

Less is attending a veterinary conference this weekend in Columbus and hopes she’ll find some help there.

“It’s very sad to see how many young dogs die from pyometra and testicular cancer. This is all through the lack of spay or neuter operations,” Less said. “I explain to anybody that works here you will work harder here than anywhere in the world, but you will never make the difference you are making working anywhere else like you will make working at Angels for Animals,” Less said.

Angels for Animals also runs a registered veterinarian technician program with Eastern Gateway Community College. The clinic will finish spaying and neutering dogs scheduled until the end of April.