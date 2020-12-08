Staff member at Mercer Area School District tests positive for COVID-19

The case was reported over the weekend

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A staff member in the Mercer Area School District tested positive for COVID-19. That’s according to a letter sent to parent from Superintendent Ronald Rowe, Jr.

Rowe said they are relying on guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Health for contact tracing and other recommendations.

Rowe is asking parents to monitor family members for symptoms and follow the daily health screening tool instructions.

He also reminded families to notify the school if a student tests positive for the virus or if they have come in contact with someone who has.

“Please do not ask members of our team for more details as we are not permitted to share individual health data due to privacy requirements,” Rowe wrote.

