YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A children’s center in Youngstown is closed Tuesday due to a staff illness outbreak.

The executive director of the Millcreek Children’s Center Mary Jane Gingher told WKBN that the center will be closed on Tuesday, December 13.

She said that the school does not have enough healthy teachers or substitute teachers to fill the classrooms.

Gingher hopes that staff will feel better and she hopes to reopen on Wednesday.