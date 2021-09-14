Stabbing suspect refuses to answer door when Youngstown police knock

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said the suspect in a stabbing early Tuesday refused to come outside when police tracked her down to an East Side apartment.

Reports did not say why the woman was not arrested after police found another woman with a large cut to her arm from a stab wound about at 12:45 a.m. in the 800 block of Palmer Avenue on the South Side.

Officers were called there by the 26-year-old victim, who said she ignored three previous calls from the suspect, who she has been feuding with.

The victim told police she noticed an SUV in her driveway and when she answered a knock on her door, it was the suspect, who tried to force her way inside before running to her SUV, retrieving a knife and coming back.

The victim was stabbed in the melee and the suspect left. Reports said police found the knife on the victim’s couch.

Police tracked the suspect to an apartment in the 900 block of Kendis Circle and saw blood on the inside of the SUV she was driving. When officers knocked on her door, the suspect called 911.

When informed the people who were knocking on her door were police, the woman refused to come out of the apartment, reports said.