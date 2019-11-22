St. Vincent DePaul Society dining hall in Youngstown closes after gas explosion

The dining hall is closed until further notice while crews repair and inspect

Gas explosion at St. Vincent DePaul Society in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The St. Vicent DePaul dining hall at St. Cyril and Methodius Church in Youngstown will be closed until further notice after a gas explosion Thursday.

It happened in the church basement just after 2:30 p.m. Something went wrong with the boiler system. Natural gas built up until it finally exploded.

No one was hurt.

There is some damage to the dining hall but the building’s gas supply had to be shut off. Crews will need to do repairs and inspections.

The organization will still serve lunch out of its food pantry location across the street on Mt. Carmel Avenue.

The St. Vincent DePaul Society is accepting donations toward substitute meals. You can donate online or by calling 330-307-7968.

