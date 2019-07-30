St. Vincent de Paul Society giving school supplies to children in need

Students must be present with a parent ID to receive a backpack with supplies.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The St. Vincent de Paul Society is giving backpacks full of school supplies to students in Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

The School Supplies Distribution is open to area students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The event will be held at the District Food Pantry on 317 Via Mt. Carmel Avenue in Youngstown from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, August 10.

The organization will be giving away 500 backpacks and students are served on a first-come, first-served basis. Students must be present with a parent ID to receive a backpack with supplies.

To donate to this event, visit www.mahoningsvdp.com. For any other questions, call 330-333-3601.