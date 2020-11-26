St. Vincent de Paul in Warren serves up over 400 curbside Thanksgiving dinners

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday morning, the St. Vincent de Paul in Warren held a curbside Thanksgiving dinner for those in need.

Vehicles were lined up waiting to get meals.

Graduates of Warren JFK High School helped out, serving over 400 meals.

“I think it’s even more important this year and so many people are hurting and in need. So I think for all the groups who come on a daily basis, whether everyday or holiday, I think we’re all just happy to do something positive and to give back to those who really need it right now,” said Darlene Jones, executive director of the St. Vincent de Paul Northeast Ohio District Council.

Thursday’s distribution went from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., but St. Vincent de Paul provides hot, cooked meals for those in need five to six days a week.

It’s located on Niles Road in Warren.