HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Work to repair St. Patrick’s Church in Hubbard is progressing.

The church burned in a fire two months ago and parishioners are still adjusting.

Everything in the sanctuary has been moved out, including the organ and piano. The windows have also been cleaned.

What’s helping the church rebuild is that the frame is still there.

St. Patrick’s is just about ready to start working with architects making plans for the inside.