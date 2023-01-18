HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN)- Wednesday marks 2 years since St Patrick Church in Hubbard was heavily damaged by a fire.

Smoke was seen pouring from the roof and back-side of the building. Paritioners showed up, in shock of what was happening. The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s ruled the cause as “undetermined.”

In the meantime, work continues to repair and restore the church. We spoke with Father Michael Swierz back in November. He said crews were still working on a few projects including finishing the roof, addressing structural issues with a wall, and installing church lighting.

He says they hope to have the church back open this Spring.