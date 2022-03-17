YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — This year block parties are back in downtown Youngstown for St. Patrick’s Day.

They’ve been setting up all week, and the party will continue all weekend.

Sunshine. music and of course green beer is what you can expect if head downtown.

“We haven’t been able to have our Shamrock the Block event since 2019, so we’re excited to host it this year,” said owner of The Federal Sophia Martini.

COVID canceled the party for the last two years.

“Downtown is happening again. There are tons of people in the area coming to downtown Youngstown which is the whole of why we do things to build Youngstown up. We want to have events like this to bring people to the city,” said Martini.

But COVID is still keeping some people at home.

“This place is dead compared to 2019. You couldn’t even walk down the street. It’s still pretty good but I would say COVID still has an impact on it,” said attendee Cheyenne Pepper.

For people getting to experience Shamrock the Block for the first time.. they say it’s a fantastic atmosphere.

“This is her [another attendee] first St. Patrick’s being 21 but going back to 2019 you can feel it that not as many people are coming out but everyone’s spirits are higher,” said another attendee Annik Matteson.

With the glittery tutus, elaborate hats and makeup, festively-dressed pets, Federal and Phelps are a sea of green.

“I pass out coins, you know four-leaf clover. People I like, you know they’re dressed up nice. They have a great hat, you know I give them a coin. Like Happy St. Patty’s Day,” said attendee Tim Harrel.