YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – St. Elizabeth Health Center in downtown Youngstown experienced a water main break over the weekend, according to a spokesperson with Mercy Health.

The spokesperson released the following statement on Tuesday:

“The safety, security, and well-being of our patients, their families and our employees is our top priority. Over the weekend, a section of St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital experienced water damage. Patients were immediately moved to non-affected floors and repairs are underway.”

The spokesperson did not elaborate on specifics as to where the damage occurred or how long the repairs will take.