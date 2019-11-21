St. Elizabeth Hospital reverified as level one trauma center

Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown has been reverified as and Adult Level 1 trauma center by the American College of Surgeons

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown has been reverified as and Adult Level 1 trauma center by the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma.

The designation recognizes facilities that can provide total care for every aspect of injury with 24-hour in-house trauma surgeons and various specialties.

“Providing the highest level of expert trauma care is something we couldn’t be prouder of,” said Kathy Harley, president of St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. “The Level I Trauma Center is equipped to handle the most severe and critically injured patients; having this level of care moments off Interstate 80 is invaluable to those both living in the Valley and those passing through.”

The verification process includes an on-site review of the hospital with five different categories in the verification program, from the pre-hospital phase all the way through to rehabilitation.

St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital has been a Level I Center since 1995.