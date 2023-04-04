YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This Tuesday is Holy Tuesday for Catholics. Hundreds of parishioners from across the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown gathered at Saint Columba Cathedral on Tuesday morning.

During the Mass, priests renewed their commitment to priestly services. Bishop David Bonnar consecrated the Sacred Chrism, which is the oil used for various Catholic sacraments like Baptism, Confirmation and Holy Orders.

Craig Ziobert, who was one of WKBN’s meteorologists, could be seen serving on the altar. At the close of Mass, each pastor received Sacred Chrism and the other Holy Oils for use in their parish.