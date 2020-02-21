St. Clair Twp. police working to track counterfeit $50 bills

Police in St. Clair Township are investigating after some counterfeit $50 bills started showing up

ST. CLAIR TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police in St. Clair Township are investigating after some counterfeit $50 bills started showing up.

So far, two incidents of the bills being passed at local businesses have been reported, most recently on Feb. 4.

Detective Chris Davis said the bills appear a little lighter than real money, but other than that, it is very hard to tell they are counterfeit.

Davis said the incidents appear to be isolated and that they are reviewing surveillance video to help figure out who is passing the money.

Anyone who thinks they may have counterfeit bills should call police immediately.