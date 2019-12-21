St. Clair Twp. police report drug bust by K-9 Noras

Police said Noras sniffed the outside of the vehicle and made a positive alert for narcotics

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – St. Clair Township police reported that K-9 Noras made a big drug bust in East Liverpool.

St. Clair Township police were assisting officers in East Liverpool during an investigation of complaints of a possible drug transaction. They stopped a vehicle in the area.

Police said Noras sniffed the outside of the vehicle and made a positive alert for narcotics.

Police said a search of the vehicle revealed suspected narcotics.

The driver was arrested on a warrant.

The case is under investigation by East Liverpool police.