ST. CLAIR TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police in St. Clair Township are asking for the public’s help to identify those involved in the theft of a generator.

Police posted pictures to the department’s page Friday of the vehicle involved in the theft, as well as a man and woman who were in the vehicle.

Police said the man and woman went through the trouble of removing the plates off of the vehicle before committing the crime.

Those with information should call police at (330) 386-6496.