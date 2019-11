Police are reviewing surveillance video and are searching for the suspect

ST. CLAIR TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police in St. Clair Township are investigating the armed robbery Tuesday of a local pharmacy.

An armed man walked into the Buckeye Pharmacy on State Route 170 at about 4:30 p.m. and robbed the business at gunpoint. The suspect made off with an unknown amount of narcotics.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police are reviewing surveillance video and are searching for the suspect.