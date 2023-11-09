ST. CLAIR Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A 70-year-old man from Youngstown died after he was in a motorcycle accident in Columbiana County on October 26.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that Lawrence Davis died in the accident in St. Clair Township. It happened just after 4 p.m. on Sprucevale Road.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that Davis drove off the right side of the road, overturned, and hit a guardrail.

Troopers said that Davis was taken to UPMC Hospital where he died from his injuries.

OSHP said that Davis was not wearing a helmet. Alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash.