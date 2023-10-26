ST. CLAIR TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A 70-year-old man was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in St. Clair Township.

It happened just after 4 p.m. Thursday on Sprucevale Road, north of Spruce Court.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver of the motorcycle drove off the right side of the road, overturned and hit a guardrail.

He was taken to UPMC Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

The Youngstown man was not wearing a helmet, Highway Patrol said.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash.