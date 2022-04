ST. CLAIR TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Saint Clair Township made a traffic stop, discovering suspected drugs.



The department posted this picture to its Facebook page Friday.

Officers conducted a traffic stop after a vehicle was spotted making a minor traffic infraction.

Once the driver saw the K-9 officer, he handed officers a bag with suspected drugs, a loaded weapon and more than $6,000, according to police.

Police did not say what, if any, charges were filed.