YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local health officials are being recognized for their efforts during the pandemic.

St. Christine School gave outs its annual Distinguished Alumni Awards Monday.

Recipients included Mahoning County Health Commissioner Ryan Tekac and Youngstown’s Health Commissioner Erin Bishop.

Both Bishop and Tekac credited their Catholic upbringing as part of why they’re at where they are today.

“This is a great place to grow up and just happy to share it and to be honored today,” said Bishop.

Tekac shared similar sentiments.

“Here is where my foundation was built. I grew up on the west side of Youngstown as a young man,” he said.

Both hope an award like this can inspire kids in school about what they can accomplish.