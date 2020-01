Trustees replaced Matt Gebhardt as chief with Scott Rice, who was the assistant chief

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield Township trustees voted to replace the Springfield Fire Department’s chief.

Springfield Township trustee Brad Stacy said the three township trustees–himself, Bob Orr and Don Williams–made the vote.

They replaced Matt Gebhardt as chief with Scott Rice, who was the assistant chief. The vote ultimately switched their positions as Gebhardt is now the assistant chief.

Stacy said this was done for internal reasons.

Both positions remain part-time positions.