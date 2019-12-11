Springfield Twp. residents make light of dangerous road hoping to draw attention

Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti said he's well aware of the problems on Unity Road

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Could some humor cause Mahoning County officials to pay a little more attention to a stretch of road in Springfield Township?

Residents along the section of Unity Road that stretches from South Range to Columbiana roads say it has been awful for years, decades even. Some wonder what they’re paying taxes for.

“Because we have nice houses here and our taxes aren’t going down because our road is bad. So that’s not hardly fair either,” said resident Joyce Krompegel.

Recently, one neighbor decided to make light of the situation by putting up several yard signs. One asks a pizza chain to fix the road, another suggests all the potholes are actually an “experimental” paving surface.

The signs are apparently having some effect.

“Oh they do because they get thumbs up all the time,” Krompegel said.

Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti said he’s well aware of the problems on Unity Road.

A year and a half ago, Ginnetti presented a map to county commissioners to show where he’d pave if they agreed to raise license plate fees — Unity Road was highlighted on that map.

“We could take the additional $5 fee and utilize that in the less populated, or the more rural parts, that we struggle every year to get funding for,” Ginnetti said.

But the increase was never approved and commissioners said there are no plans to do it anytime soon. They did borrow more than $3 million to give the engineer over the last several years, but that will have to be repaid.

In the meantime, Ginnetti said he’s working to spread out his $2.5 million paving budget as best he can, but Unity Road will have to wait.

“If we stay on the same track we’re going, we’ll do, you know, maybe a mile section at a time until we get the whole thing done. It may take us 10 years,” Ginnetti said.

But, he said that’s probably not what residents want to hear.