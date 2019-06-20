Springfield Twp. residents concerned about neighbor’s gunfire habits

They say the man lives on Rapp Road and it's been going on for about five years

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Some people living in Springfield Township are worried for their safety over what one of their neighbors is doing.

About 20 people showed up to the Springfield Township Trustees meeting Wednesday night to complain about a man who is shooting off a gun.

They say he lives on Rapp Road and it’s been going on for about five years now. They say the bullets are landing near their yards.

“On May 27, a bullet whizzed past her head and immediately struck the fence at the schoolyard. Now, that’s on the school property, which probably has more impact than missing her head in this day and age,” said resident Steve Chaszeyka.

“It’s terrible. It’s the worst form of being a neighbor, the worst form, that’s such carelessness,” said resident Robert Orr.

Township trustees told the people to make a written police report the next time there is gunfire. They also plan to talk to the prosecutor’s office to see what can be done.