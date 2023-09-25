SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Motorists are going to have to use detours once again this week around a portion of Western Reserve Road in Springfield Township.

Crews back working on an area just west of the “Five Points” roundabout. The area was closed Monday morning so emergency repairs can be made.

The county engineer said a sewer line beneath the road way is defective and has to be replaced. The line was installed several years ago and is not tied to the work done this year installing 11 miles of new line along Western Reserve Road.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of the week.