Springfield Township looking into expanding high-speed internet access

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – At a trustees meeting Wednesday night, the Springfield Township community discussed the future of high-speed internet.

According to a study done by the township, some residents do not have internet access, something people became very aware of when COVID-19 hit.

A representative with a local community development group talked about options with townsfolk on how the process of getting them internet might work.

“There is a divide out there, we call it the digital divide. The problem is everything nowadays is focused on access to information,” said Stephen Kristan, a broadband coordinator.

People who can’t get access to the internet might face many barriers, especially rural populations.

Springfield Township says they will continue to look at new ways of making internet installation possible, like grants and default conduit installation on new roads.