Springfield schools drop mask mandate beginning June 2

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield Local Schools will no longer require students or staff to wear masks.

A message sent to district families said, “the wearing of masks will be optional here at school.”

The message went on to say that the wearing of masks will be a “personal preference.”

They have also done away with the quarantine mandate following virus exposure if the person who was exposed was wearing a mask at the time. If they were not wearing a mask, that person must still follow quarantine guidelines unless they have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The last day of school in the district is June 10.

