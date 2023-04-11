SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – There is a new superintendent for the Springfield Local School District.

Tuesday evening, the Board of Education voted to hire Rachael Smith, the superintendent of Youngstown Community School.

Smith replaces Tom Yazvac, who is set to retire in September.

The two other finalists for the position were Tony DelBoccio, the principal of East Palestine High School, and Dave Malone, the principal of Springfield Intermediate School.

First News was at the meeting Tuesday evening and will have a full report tonight on First News at 10 and 11.