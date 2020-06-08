Springfield Local schools host drive-in graduation ceremony

Graduates were able to decorate their cars for the parade

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The graduating class at Springfield Local High School was able to finally be together for the first time in months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The families of the 79 class of 2020 graduates were able to gather for commencement while keeping social distance.

The event began with a parade on Main Street leading to the high school where the Board of Education passed out diplomas.

Graduates were able to decorate their cars for the parade.

Then, everyone parked in front a a big screen for a drive-in style, pre-recorded commencement ceremony.

The night ended with surprise fireworks.