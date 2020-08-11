Springfield Local Schools announces reopening plan

Families will be able to choose between two options for students

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield Local Schools released its plan for the upcoming school year.

Students will return September 9.

Families will be able to choose between two options for students.

They can choose traditional, in-person learning five days a week or go entirely remote.

Remote learning may include a combination of online, self-directed and/or site-based instructional strategies. Remote learning will be an important contributor to sustaining educational opportunities for students while not in the traditional school environment.

The student working remotely will be required to log-in during the normal time of the class and participate in real-time for synchronous learning. Students will be asked to sign a commitment for at least a nine-week period.

Parents are expected to take their child’s temperature before heading to the bus stop. Any child with a temperature of 100.4 F or higher should not be sent to school.

Face coverings are required when riding the bus.

Face coverings are also required for staff and all K-12 students in the school.

Face covering breaks will be permitted by the teacher when social distancing is able to be maintained.

At any point, the Ohio Department of Health or the governor’s orders can change the district plan.

The full plan and other precautions can be found here.

