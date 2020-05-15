Springfield High School students still able to carry on tradition amidst pandemic

With school canceled, they had to switch it up a bit this year

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The pandemic isn’t stopping one local high school from a tradition.

Students and staff at Springfield Local High School rode to school on tractors Friday. It’s something they’ve done for more than 50 years.

Instead of heading to class, they turned it into a parade and went to Windsor Estates Assisted Living.

Residents there have to shelter in place.

This let them join in on the fun. It was especially bittersweet for the seniors. It let them enjoy a rare end-of-year memory after so many were lost to COVID-19.